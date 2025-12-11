Lens looks to maintain surprise Ligue 1 lead ahead of French powerhouse PSG

PARIS (AP) — Lens won its only French league title 27 years ago. But the northern club has confounded expectations…

PARIS (AP) — Lens won its only French league title 27 years ago. But the northern club has confounded expectations this season and tops Ligue 1 ahead of defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.

Long known a coal-mining city, Lens has a passionate and loyal fanbase who ensure a passionate atmosphere at the 38,000-capacity Stade Bollaert-Delelis, and they’ve been treated to good performances so far.

Led by the flair of goal-scoring winger Florian Thauvin, Lens is one point ahead of PSG heading into the 16th round.

Key matchups

Lens is at home on Sunday against a Nice side in total disarray after seven straight defeats.

Despite considerable backing from chemicals giant Ineos, which took over six years ago, Nice still seems unable to find the right formula and some fans have turned on the players.

PSG plays on Saturday and travels to face a Metz side which is last place after three straight defeats.

Third-placed Marseille has drifted five points off the lead and can ill afford to drop points at home to Monaco on Sunday.

Fourth-placed Lille is level on points with Marseille and visits struggling Auxerre on Sunday.

Players to watch

Another Mbappé is starting to make a name for himself in French soccer.

Ethan Mbappé is the younger brother of France and Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé.

Unlike his superstar brother, the 18-year-old plays in a midfield role but nevertheless is finding the net for Lille. He scored the winning goal against high-flying Marseille last Friday, taking his league tally this season to three goals and one assist in just eight games.

He also scored the equalizer against his former club PSG earlier this season, showing his knack for big-game goals. Injuries have slowed down Ethan’s career up but Lille coach Bruno Genesio is hopeful he can get a consistent run of games.

“If his body allows, he is a starter in the making,” Genesio said. “I hope that he will continue to progress and train without niggles because he’s a really interesting player.”

Marseille forward Mason Greenwood showed his clinical finishing in a 3-2 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League on Tuesday.

He is Ligue 1’s top scorer with 10 goals and has netted 13 times overall in 20 games this season, after 22 in 36 games last season.

Désiré Doué could start for PSG after returning from injury.

The 20-year-old forward, who starred for PSG when it won the Champions League, came on a substitute on Wednesday against Athletic Bilbao. It was his first appearance since tearing a muscle in his right thigh on Oct. 30.

Out of action

Lens central defender Jonathan Gradit is a long-term absentee because of a shin fracture sustained in training.

Monaco is waiting on the fitness of goal-scoring winger Ansu Fati, who has a minor hamstring injury.

PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier and right back Achraf Hakimi are nursing ankle injuries, while Marseille forward Amine Gouiri is recovering from a shoulder operation.

Off the field

Tensions are increasing between French soccer fans and the riot police.

Saint-Étienne fans denounced “police violence” after a 1-0 defeat at Dunkerque last Saturday.

“Saint-Étienne supporters were subjected to indiscriminate and exceptionally intense violence by the police officers present in the away section,” the Green Angels supporters group posted on X. “The police were ordered to charge in a confined space, even though no supporters were hostile towards them.”

The Green Angels said some fans were hit with batons and others received flash-ball shots and were subjected to tear gas.

In September, Lens supporters said they were surrounded by aggressive riot police with baton shields raised when they arrived at a pre-designated area ahead of a game at PSG.

Lens supporters said they were prevented from leaving the bus by the riot police — known as the CRS — who were outside. Women on board were not even allowed to step out to use the toilet when they asked.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.