Kraken play the Flyers on 3-game winning streak

Philadelphia Flyers (19-10-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (15-14-6, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken seek to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Seattle is 15-14-6 overall and 7-7-3 at home. The Kraken have a -15 scoring differential, with 89 total goals scored and 104 allowed.

Philadelphia has an 8-5-3 record on the road and a 19-10-7 record overall. The Flyers serve 9.8 penalty minutes per game to rank seventh in the league.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. The Flyers won 5-2 in the last meeting. Tyson Foerster led the Flyers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has 13 goals and 10 assists for the Kraken. Chandler Stephenson has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has 15 goals and 22 assists for the Flyers. Carl Grundstrom has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Flyers: 4-2-4, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

