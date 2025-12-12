Keyonte George scores a career-high 39 points as Jazz beat Grizzlies 130-126

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Keyonte George scored a career-high 39 points, including the final six points for Utah, as the…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Keyonte George scored a career-high 39 points, including the final six points for Utah, as the Jazz beat Memphis 130-126 on Friday night in Ja Morant’s return to the Grizzlies’ lineup.

The score was tied at 126 with just under a minute left when George hit a 22-footer to put Utah ahead for good. He converted two more free throws with 6.8 seconds left for the final margin as the Jazz snapped a two-game skid.

Lauri Markkanen had 26 points and nine rebounds, and Kevin Love added 20 — including 13 in the third quarter — as the Jazz stayed within striking distance. George also had eight assists.

Santi Aldama scored 22 points to lead Memphis, and Morant — who missed the previous 10 games with a right calf sprain — added 21 points and 10 assists. Cam Spencer finished with 20, including making all six of his 3-pointers.

Memphis held a 64-61 lead at halftime despite George tallying 27 points. Neither team led by double digits in the first two quarters.

Memphis held double-digit leads in the third quarter, but a pair of 3-pointers by Kevin Love in the final minute of the third, part of him scoring 13 in the quarter. gave the Jazz a 103-97 lead entering the fourth.

Utah had lost seven of the last 10. The three recent losses were by at least 28 points.

Memphis entered the game at 11-13 and has feasted on sub-.500 teams. Of those 11 wins, only one — a 114-113 victory at Phoenix on Oct. 29 — came against a team above .500. Six of those teams are below the Grizzlies in the Western Conference standings.

Up next

Jazz: Host Dallas on Monday to open a three-game homestand.

Grizzlies: At the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

