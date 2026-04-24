Medical tech indicted for 1st-degree murder in death of philanthropist at Potomac assisted living facility

Court records show a Montgomery County, Maryland grand jury indicted James on April 16. On Friday morning, a circuit court judge is expected to set a trial date.

Maurquise James has been indicted for first degree murder in the death of 87-year-old millionaire philanthropist Robert Fuller, Jr., who was found dead in his assisted living facility apartment with a gunshot wound to the head, on Valentine’s Day.

Court records show a Montgomery County, Maryland grand jury indicted James on April 16.

A circuit court judge was originally scheduled to set a trial date for James on Friday morning. But the hearing was postponed to May 8, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office told WTOP.

Prosecutors have said James was a medication technician at the Cogir Potomac Senior Living Facility, and that he planned for up to a month to kill Fuller, who was living with his partner at Cogir.

At this point, prosecutors have not revealed a potential motive in the killing.

Earlier, a District Court judge ruled that James, 22, is competent to stand trial. He has been held without bond.

Investigators have cited several pieces of evidence, including surveillance video they said showed a masked person using a secured side door near the time of the shooting. A witness also told detectives the person’s unusual gait in the footage matches James’.

Investigators additionally pointed to discarded paper towels and multiple wigs collected during the investigation.

Court documents point to another incident after the shooting in which investigators said a black napkin and a nearby paper towel were used to try to prop open a side door at the senior living facility. James is accused of being the person who put them there, which he denied when questioned.

Prosecutors also said ballistic testing links the gun to Fuller’s killing and a second case James faces in Baltimore, where he is accused of shooting at a Maryland State Trooper during a traffic stop, days after Fuller’s death.

James was indicted in Baltimore on April 8, charged with attempted 1st and 2nd degree murder felony counts, and six gun-related misdemeanors.

James’ attorney Michael Stark has said the defense plans to enter not guilty pleas in both the Montgomery County and Baltimore cases.

In March, Fuller’s partner, Linda Buttrick, filed a lawsuit alleging that Cogir failed to intervene when employees reported Maurquise James’ concerning behaviors and the facility failed to protect Buttrick after the killing.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo and Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

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