Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Sign Up Bonus for Jake Paul Fight, CFP Predictions

Sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP to claim a $10 bonus to use on a loaded Friday night in the sports world. All new users who create a new account today are able to start making trades on the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight tonight, along with Alabama vs. Oklahoma for the college football playoffs.



Create a new account and make your first $100 in trades to release a $10 bonus. For Friday night, this means find your favorite market on the Jake Paul fight or College Football Playoffs to redeem this bonus.
As far as the fight goes, Joshua is the heavy favorite, trading at 86%, with Jake Paul at 16%. The CFP game is projected to be much closer, currently trading at completely even, 50/50 on each side. Of course, you can check out alternate markets for these two events, along with any other sport tonight and over the weekend.
Kalshi Promo Code MILE for $10 Bonus Friday Night

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP
Welcome Offer Make $100 in Trades to Score $10 Bonus
Categories Sports, Politics, Culture, Climate, Crypto, Economics, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 18+
Bonus Last Verified On December 19, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

It is pretty easy to redeem these bonuses on Kalshi, as it just take placing $100 in trades after signing up and creating a new account.

Any event is valid for the initial trades, but we expect to see a ton of action on the Jake Paul fight and college football playoffs Friday night. The Alabama-Oklahoma game starts at 8:30, with the East Coast night owls or west coasters enjoying the Jake Paul fight at 11:30 p.m. ET.

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

This is a legal and regulated way to make prediction on sports. It even has other markets for politics, culture, climate, companies and economics. Take these steps to begin making trades and score a bonus:

  1. Head to the app and use the Kalshi promo code WTOP.
  2. Provide the basic info needed to confirm your identity and age. It will ask for your full name, email, birthdate, residential address and last four digits of your SSN.
  3. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit, like a debit card or bank transfer.
  4. Trade $100 to release a $10 bonus.

Trade on Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua, CFB Playoffs on Kalshi

Kalshi is a predictions market app, allowing you to make trades on a wide range of events that include but is not limited to sporting events Friday night, such as the two big events already mentioned between the fight and the CFP game.

You can dive into individual games/fights, but futures markets are also available to be traded on Kalshi as well.

As for Friday night, you can make trades on the outright winner of the fight, along with the Round of Victory, Knockout, Go the Distance and Round of Finish markets.

There are also additional markets available for Alabama-Oklahoma, such as the spread and total for users to check out.

