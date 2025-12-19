Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Sign Up Bonus for Jake Paul Fight, CFP Predictions

Kalshi Promo Code MILE for $10 Bonus Friday Night
|Kalshi Promo Code
|WTOP
|Welcome Offer
|Make $100 in Trades to Score $10 Bonus
|Categories
|Sports, Politics, Culture, Climate, Crypto, Economics, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 18+
|Bonus Last Verified On
|December 19, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
It is pretty easy to redeem these bonuses on Kalshi, as it just take placing $100 in trades after signing up and creating a new account.
Any event is valid for the initial trades, but we expect to see a ton of action on the Jake Paul fight and college football playoffs Friday night. The Alabama-Oklahoma game starts at 8:30, with the East Coast night owls or west coasters enjoying the Jake Paul fight at 11:30 p.m. ET.
How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP
This is a legal and regulated way to make prediction on sports. It even has other markets for politics, culture, climate, companies and economics. Take these steps to begin making trades and score a bonus:
- Head to the app and use the Kalshi promo code WTOP.
- Provide the basic info needed to confirm your identity and age. It will ask for your full name, email, birthdate, residential address and last four digits of your SSN.
- Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit, like a debit card or bank transfer.
- Trade $100 to release a $10 bonus.
Trade on Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua, CFB Playoffs on Kalshi
Kalshi is a predictions market app, allowing you to make trades on a wide range of events that include but is not limited to sporting events Friday night, such as the two big events already mentioned between the fight and the CFP game.
You can dive into individual games/fights, but futures markets are also available to be traded on Kalshi as well.
As for Friday night, you can make trades on the outright winner of the fight, along with the Round of Victory, Knockout, Go the Distance and Round of Finish markets.
There are also additional markets available for Alabama-Oklahoma, such as the spread and total for users to check out.