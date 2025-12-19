Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Sign Up Bonus for Jake Paul Fight, CFP Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP to claim a $10 bonus to use on a loaded Friday night in the sports world. All new users who create a new account today are able to start making trades on the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight tonight, along with Alabama vs. Oklahoma for the college football playoffs.







Create a new account and make your first $100 in trades to release a $10 bonus. For Friday night, this means find your favorite market on the Jake Paul fight or College Football Playoffs to redeem this bonus.

As far as the fight goes, Joshua is the heavy favorite, trading at 86%, with Jake Paul at 16%. The CFP game is projected to be much closer, currently trading at completely even, 50/50 on each side. Of course, you can check out alternate markets for these two events, along with any other sport tonight and over the weekend.

Start by signing up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP to receive a $10 bonus by making at least $100 in trades.