Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Sports Predictions Christmas

New customers who make $100 in trades after using the Kalshi promo code will receive a $10 bonus. This can be used for buying contracts on games and futures.

Prediction markets are becoming popular across the country, especially for those in states without sportsbook apps. You’ll find options for game winners, spreads, props and futures. Below, we explain how you can buy markets for results in the NFL and NBA.

Using the Kalshi Promo Code for NFL and NBA Games on Christmas

There are three NFL games on Christmas. Browse through markets for the Cowboys vs. Commanders, Lions vs. Vikings and Broncos vs. Chiefs. Detroit has a 75% chance to get the win in Minnesota, meaning a single contract for the Lions will cost around 75 cents. A winning result will release a $1 payout.

Be sure to follow along with the action to make trades during the game. Let’s say you have 50 contracts for Minnesota, and they get off to a great start. You may have the opportunity to sell for a profit. This is also the case when making trades on the spread, total and player props.

There are also markets for the five NBA games on Christmas. Predict outcomes in the Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Spurs vs. Thunder, Mavericks vs. Warriors, Rockets vs. Lakers and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets. Try predicting points from Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and other key players.

How to Sign Up Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Start buying and selling contracts on one of the most popular prediction market apps in the US after taking these steps to register:

There is even a leaderboard, so you can see which customers are doing the best and what markets they are trading.

Markets for the Pro Football Champion

The Pro Football Champion is one of the most traded markets on Kalshi, having a volume over $64 million. The Rams currently have the best chance to win the title at 18%. They are followed by the Seahawks, Bills, Patriots, Eagles, Broncos and 49ers.

It’s also a great time to predict which college football team will win the playoff. Ohio State is on top, along with Indiana, Georgia, Oregon, Texas Tech and Alabama.

