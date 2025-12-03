Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NFL, NBA Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make predictions on sports with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Get a bonus for this exciting way to anticipate outcomes. Register here to claim this welcome offer and start buying contracts.









Apply the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 in trades on the platform. This will result in a $10 bonus.

Prediction markets are hot across the United States, being more accessible than sportsbook apps. It began as a popular choice for politics and elections, but sports fans have taken over. Instead of going up against the house, you’ll be making trades against other customers. This means there are chances for much better prices.

Sign up here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP and get a $10 bonus for prediction markets.

Sports Games for the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus Sports Available NCAAB, NCAAF, NBA, NHL, NFL, UFC, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

You can make trades on individual games. There are options for college basketball, the NBA, NFL, NHL and more. Let’s look at an NBA matchup on Wednesday night as an example.

The Pistons have been one of the better teams in the NBA this season, so they have a 62% chance to get a win over the Bucks, who have a 38% chance to win. A single contract for Detroit will cost around 62 cents (Milwaukee at 38 cents). A contract that results in the correct outcome will release a $1 payout.

These are the prices at the time of writing, which is pre-game. Remember, many trades will be going on during the action as the chances change. Let’s say you buy 50 contracts for Milwaukee, and they get off to a great start. You may have a chance to sell for a profit.

This is also the case when making trades on the spread, total and player props. Predict points for Cade Cunningham, Giannis Antetokounmpo and others.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: How to Claim $10 Bonus

New customers can start making trades on basketball, football, hockey and more sports after taking these steps to gain a bonus:

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Provide your email address, date of birth and last four digits of your SSN to confirm your identity. Use a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit. Trade $100 to score the $10 bonus.

Trade Future Markets, Like the Pro Football Champion

We discussed individual games, but you are also able to predict future results. The Pro Football Champion is one of the most traded markets on the app, having a volume over $43 million.

The Rams currently have the best chance to win it all (15%), but they went down some after their loss last week. They are followed by the Eagles, Seahawks, Patriots, Bills, Broncos and Packers. There could be a lot of movement following Week 14 action, especially depending on how the Chiefs perform against the top defense in the NFL.

Follow the links above to register with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. New customers who make $100 in trades will receive a $10 bonus.