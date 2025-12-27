Juventus wins 2-0 at promoted Pisa for its 3rd straight win in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Late goals from Pierre Kalulu and Kenan Yildiz earned Juventus a 2-0 win at promoted Pisa on…

ROME (AP) — Late goals from Pierre Kalulu and Kenan Yildiz earned Juventus a 2-0 win at promoted Pisa on Saturday as the Bianconeri won their third straight in Serie A.

It was a challenge for Luciano Spalletti’s side, though, as Pisa threatened by twice hitting the woodwork.

Following morale-boosting victories over Bologna and Roma, Juventus moved up to third place – four places higher than when Spalletti was hired to replace the fired Igor Tudor two months ago.

Edon Zeghrova provided a burst of energy for Juventus when he came on just after the hour mark and his work down the left flank led to Kalulu finishing off a counterattack from close range.

Yildiz then added another from close range in stoppage time.

Pisa’s 17-year-old winger Louis Thomas Buffon, the son of former Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon, came on in the 85th for his fourth Serie A appearance.

Earlier, Como won 3-0 at Lecce to move up to sixth as Nico Paz netted his sixth of the season. Jacobo Ramon and Anastasios Douvikas added goals for the visitors.

Fiorentina’s crisis deepened with a 1-0 loss at Parma that left the Viola in last place. Oliver Sorensen scored shortly after the break for Parma, which moved five points clear of the drop zone.

Also, Udinese and Lazio drew 1-1; and Cagliari came back from a goal down to win 2-1 at Torino.

