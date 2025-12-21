Japan forward Takumi Minamino stretchered off with knee injury in Monaco’s French Cup game

MONACO (AP) — Japan forward Takumi Minamino left the field on a stretcher after hurting his left knee playing for…

MONACO (AP) — Japan forward Takumi Minamino left the field on a stretcher after hurting his left knee playing for Monaco during a French Cup game at Auxerre on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Minamino was expected to be a leading player for Japan at the World Cup next year.

It was not immediately known how serious the injury was, but Monaco coach Sébastien Pocognoli sounded pessimistic.

“Taki is in the hospital and I don’t yet know what he has. I don’t know if it might be a torn ACL,” Pocognoli said. “We hope it’s not too serious, but the initial tests weren’t very positive.”

Minamino tried to win the ball back following a Monaco attack and appeared to jar his left knee as he went into a tackle. He immediately clutched the back of his leg and was comforted by teammates. Minamino placed his hands over his face as he was taken off in the 35th minute.

Monaco won 2-1 with two goals from striker Mika Biereth.

The former Liverpool player has 23 goals in 119 games for Monaco and 26 in 73 for Japan, which has been drawn in Group F along with the Netherlands and Tunisia. ___

