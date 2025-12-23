Indonesia cricketer becomes first to take five wickets in one over in a T20

BALI, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia cricketer Gede Priandana became the first player to take five wickets in one over in…

BALI, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia cricketer Gede Priandana became the first player to take five wickets in one over in a Twenty20 international on Tuesday.

The seamer, who also opens the batting, was bowling in Bali against Cambodia, which was on 106-5.

Priandana began by dismissing opener Shah Abrar Hussain for 37 on his way to a hat trick.

He followed with a dot ball then dismissed the last two batters either side of a wide, the only run in the over.

Cambodia was all out for 107.

Priandana has 24 wickets in T20s.

He scored six runs in Indonesia’s total of 167-5. Fellow opener Dharma Kesuma hit six sixes and was 110 not out.

India-born Luqman Butt led Cambodia with a brisk 48 off 30 balls which included four sixes. ___

