Golden State faces Phoenix following Curry’s 48-point performance

Golden State Warriors (13-14, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-12, seventh in the Western Conference) Phoenix; Thursday,…

Golden State Warriors (13-14, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-12, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State plays the Phoenix Suns after Stephen Curry scored 48 points in the Warriors’ 136-131 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Suns have gone 13-11 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 114.8 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Warriors are 10-9 in Western Conference play. Golden State has a 7-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Suns are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors average 16.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Suns give up.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Suns 118-107 in their last matchup on Nov. 5. Curry led the Warriors with 28 points, and Devin Booker led the Suns with 38 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 25.1 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Suns. Mark Williams is averaging 20.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 90.0% over the past 10 games.

Jimmy Butler III is averaging 19.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 12.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 108.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 114.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Isaiah Livers: day to day (hip), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

Warriors: Al Horford: day to day (back), Pat Spencer: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.