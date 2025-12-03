Harry Kane scores as Bayern beats Union Berlin to reach German Cup quarterfinals

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane scored his 25th Bayern Munich goal of the season and gave away a penalty as…

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane scored his 25th Bayern Munich goal of the season and gave away a penalty as he led his team to the German Cup quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Union Berlin on Wednesday.

Bayern took the lead with an own goal for Union’s Ilyas Ansah before Kane headed in Bayern’s second at a corner in the 23rd minute.

A handball by Bayern defender Jonathan Tah allowed Leopold Querfeld to get his side back into the game with a penalty before another own goal, this time by Diogo Leite, restored Bayern’s two-goal lead.

Querfeld scored from the spot again when the referee judged Kane had used his elbow while jumping for the ball. The Austrian defender nearly had a hat trick late on when he sent a header narrowly wide.

Bayern is in the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2022-23 season. It hasn’t got beyond that stage since winning the trophy in 2020.

Bayern remains unbeaten in 15 games against German opposition this season. The only game Bayern didn’t win was a 2-2 draw with Union in the Bundesliga last month.

Bayern midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic limped off with an apparent left leg injury in the 49th.

Stuttgart marches on

Stuttgart’s German Cup defense continued with a 2-0 win over Bochum to move into the quarterfinals after a nightmarish game for Bochum defender Philipp Strompf.

Stuttgart was handed the lead in the 12th when Strompf headed a long Stuttgart throw-in past his own goalkeeper, and Strompf was then sent off just before halftime. He lost the ball to Deniz Undav then fouled Undav when the Stuttgart striker would otherwise have been through on goal.

Undav doubled Stuttgart’s lead with a header shortly after the break and his team cruised to victory over second-tier Bochum from there.

Freiburg beat second-division Darmstadt 2-0 with a penalty from Vincenzo Grifo and another goal from Lucas Höler. Grifo hit a second penalty against the crossbar late in the game.

Holstein Kiel from the second division upset top-tier Hamburger SV on penalties after nearly being eliminated in extra time. Phil Harres’ 118th-minute goal kept Kiel in the contest after Bakery Jatta’s strike for Hamburger.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.