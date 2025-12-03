Formula 1: How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on TV and what to know

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Here’s a guide that tells you what you need to know about the…

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Here’s a guide that tells you what you need to know about the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. It’s the 24th and final round of the 2025 Formula 1 season, and a three-way title decider between Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on TV

— In the U.S., on ESPN.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix schedule

Friday: First and second practice.

Saturday: Third practice and qualifying.

Sunday: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 58 laps of the 5.28-kilometer (3.28-mile) Yas Marina Circuit. It starts at 5 p.m. local time (8 a.m. EST / 1300 GMT).

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix venue

The final race of every F1 season since 2009 has been held under lights on the seafront in Abu Dhabi, including the controversial finish which saw Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the 2021 title on the final lap. Overtaking is difficult and the race has been won by the driver on pole position every year since 2015, including Norris last year.

Last time out

Norris had the chance to wrap up the title at last week’s Qatar Grand Prix but a pit strategy blunder by McLaren handed Verstappen the win to boost his title defense chances, with Piastri second and Norris fourth in Qatar. That means that Norris will still win the title if he’s on the podium in Abu Dhabi. Even if Verstappen wins the race, he needs to hope Norris is fourth or lower. Even if Piastri takes the race win, he still requires Norris to finish outside the top five.

Catch up on F1

Key stats

11 — Norris can become the 11th different British driver to win the title. Verstappen is the only Dutch champion and Piastri could become Australia’s first champion in 45 years.

5 — Verstappen has the chance to win the F1 title five years running, a feat only achieved by Michael Schumacher in 2004.

34 — Piastri led Norris by 34 points and Verstappen by a vast 104 points following the Dutch GP in August, but hasn’t won a Grand Prix since then and is now 16 points off the lead. Norris leads overall with 408 points, Verstappen has 396 and Piastri 392.

What they’re saying

“Speechless. I don’t know any words … It is a little bit tough to swallow at the moment.” — Piastri reacts to the McLaren strategy call which handed Verstappen the win in Qatar.

“It’s tough, we just have to have faith in the team to make the right decision.” — Norris to broadcaster Sky Sports.

“Comments made before the end of and immediately after the Qatar GP suggesting that Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli had deliberately allowed Lando Norris to overtake him are clearly incorrect … We sincerely regret that this has led to Kimi receiving online abuse.” — Red Bull voices regret over claims Antonelli helped out Norris.

