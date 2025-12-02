Former England cricketer Robin Smith dies at 62

LONDON (AP) — Robin Smith, the batter who shone for England in a period when it was beaten regularly in…

LONDON (AP) — Robin Smith, the batter who shone for England in a period when it was beaten regularly in test cricket, has died. He was 62.

Smith’s family said in a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Boar d that he died unexpectedly at his home in Perth, Australia, on Monday. No cause was given.

He played 62 tests for England from 1988-96, scoring 4,236 runs at an average of 43.67 with nine centuries. His signature shot was the square cut.

Smith also played in 71 one-day internationals and was part of England’s squad that reached the 1992 World Cup final. His unbeaten 167 against Australia at Edgbaston in 1993 remained the England ODI record until 2016.

The family said Smith’s alcohol and mental health issues since retiring in 2004 “should not form the basis of speculation about the cause of death.”

Robin Arnold Smith, known as “The Judge,” was born in Durban, South Africa, to British parents.

He followed his older brother Chris, who also became an England test and ODI player, to England as a teen and made his test debut in 1988 against the West Indies at Headingley, scoring 38 in a century stand against the pace attack of Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose, Winston Benjamin and Courtney Walsh.

His test centuries featured two in the Ashes and three against the West Indies, including his highest score, 175 at St. John’s in Antigua in 1994.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, in Australia as a commentator for the ongoing Ashes series, posted: “ RIP Judge … My hero ” on X.

ECB chairman Richard Thompson said Smith “was a player who stood toe to toe with some of the quickest bowlers in the world, meeting spells of hostile fast bowling with a defiant smile and an incredible resilience.”

“He did so in a way that gave England fans enormous pride and no shortage of entertainment.”

Former England captain and teammate Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports: “He had no fear in him at all when facing the quicks. He didn’t wear a grille or a visor — he just wore that helmet, diving and ducking out of the way, cutting. I’ve never seen many batters cut the ball better than Robin Smith. He took them (fast bowlers) on. England fans loved him.”

Michael Atherton, another England captain and teammate of Smith’s, told Sky Sports: “As a cricketer, he gave the impression of an extremely strong and tough batter, which he was. But off the field he was quite shy, actually. But the life and soul of the party, a very, very popular teammate, someone who would do anything for you. Exceptional popular guy.”

Smith played more than 300 first-class matches for Hampshire, which described the captain as a “ true titan of Hampshire Cricket.”

“Robin Smith is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, of all time Hampshire cricket heroes,” Hampshire group chairman Rod Bransgrove said. “He was one of the most popular players ever to play the game we all love, and he will be hugely missed.”

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.