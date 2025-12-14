FanDuel Promo Code: NFL Week 15 Arrives with $150 Bonus on Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 if Your Bet Wins

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Green Bay Packers Denver Broncos Spread -1.5 (-108) +1.5 (-112) Moneyline -118 +100 Total Points Over 42.5 (-118) Under 42.5 (-104)

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Week 15

Create Your FanDuel Account: Register for a new FanDuel account without needing to enter a promo code during the process—the offer is applied automatically for new users. Simply provide the standard personal information required to set up and verify your account. Make Your First Deposit: Once registered, fund your account by making an initial deposit of at least $5 using one of FanDuel’s secure and trusted deposit methods. Place Your $5 Wager: Navigate the sportsbook and place your first cash wager of at least $5 on any market. You could, for example, place a $5 bet on the Broncos moneyline (+100) or take the Packers to cover the -1.5 spread. Win Your Bet to Get the Bonus: If your qualifying $5 bet is graded as a winner, you’ll receive both the cash payout from your wager and $150 in bonus bets credited to your account.

The NFL Week 15 slate presents the latest opportunity to make a winning a $5 wager and score a $150 bonus with theoffer. So, as the Green Bay Packers prepare to take on the Denver Broncos (or any other game), new sports bettors can get in on the action with an outstanding welcome bonus. This promotion is an excellent opportunity for new customers to engage with this key matchup or any other NFL game on this week’s slate, provided your initial wager is a winner.New FanDuel customers have an exciting opportunity to boost their bankroll with this compelling welcome offer. This promotion is perfectly suited for the Packers vs. Broncos matchup. For instance, a new user could place a $5 moneyline wager on either the Packers (-118) or the Broncos (+100). If your selected team wins the game, you’ll not only collect the cash profit from your bet but will also be credited with $150 in bonus bets.The betting market anticipates a close game, with the visiting Packers listed as narrow favorites despite facing the league’s top team on the road. The total is set at 42.5, reflecting expectations of either a defensive battle or a methodically managed offensive contest.Odds as of December 14, 2025 from FanDuel. This matchup presents a fascinating clash of betting trends and team positioning. The Packers have been solid as favorites this season, posting an 8-2-1 straight-up record in 11 games. However, they’ve been a risky proposition for bettors, covering the spread in just 45.5% of those contests (5-6 ATS). In stark contrast, the Broncos have excelled when positioned as underdogs, going 3-1 straight-up and 3-1 against the spread in their four underdog games this season. The most compelling trend points toward a low-scoring affair. The under has hit in all four of Denver’s games as an underdog this season, aligning with another key insight: the over has failed to cash in each of the Broncos’ last five home games against opponents with winning records. This directly conflicts with Green Bay’s recent tendency, as the over has cashed in three of their last four games. From a spread perspective, the Broncos have been dominant at home against quality opponents, boasting a perfect 4-0 record against the spread in their last four home games against teams with winning records. This trend will be tested by a Packers squad that has covered the spread in three of its last four outings.Follow these steps to grab the welcome bonus.