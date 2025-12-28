FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for Any NFL Week 17 Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

With a marquee matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills on the schedule, now is an excellent time for new bettors to get in on the action with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. The latest bonus opportunity is tailored for new customers, providing a chance to turn a small initial wager into a bonus in that a winning $5 bet returns $250 of bonus bets during Week 17.







This welcome offer provides a high-reward opportunity to start your sports betting journey ahead of this week’s exciting NFL games.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 If Your Bet Wins New FanDuel customers looking to get in on the action for the Eagles vs. Bills matchup can capitalize on an enticing welcome offer. By signing up, you can place a $5 wager on any market for this game—or any other—and if your bet is a winner, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets. No specific code is needed to claim this offer; simply register through the appropriate links. It is crucial for new users to understand that this bonus is not guaranteed. Whether you decide to place your bet on the Bills moneyline, the Eagles to cover the spread, or the game total, you must pick correctly to unlock the bonus. This high-reward structure adds an extra layer of intrigue to your first bet on the platform.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Buffalo Bills Odds & Analysis

Buffalo has moved from a 1.5-point favorite to a 3-point favorite Sunday. Perhaps the money backing Buffalo is spurred by Sunday bettors favoring Josh Allen at home. Perhaps, however, it’s weather-based.

James Cook and the Bills’ elite run game figures to have plenty of opportunities on a cold, rainy day in Buffalo. With the Eagles inconsistencies in the run game, the setting could favor the Bills.

How to Activate the FanDuel Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started and take advantage of the “Bet $5, Get $250” promotion for the Eagles vs. Bills game or any other event across NFL Week 17.