FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus for Miami-Ohio State, College Football Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer on New Year’s Eve and win bonus bets. Sign up here to place a wager on any college football or NBA matchup.









Bet $5 on the game of your choice after unlocking this FanDuel promo code offer. A winning bet will release a $250 bonus.

We recommend finding an easy market to have the best chance at winning the bonus. Your opening bet can be on any of the college football games on Wednesday, such as No. 23 Iowa vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt, Arizona State vs. Duke, No. 18 Michigan vs. No. 13 Texas or Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah. We also have the first quarterfinal matchup of the College Football Playoff with No. 10 Miami meeting No. 2 Ohio State. Browse through the different alternative totals and spreads to find a great market.

Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code offer and win a $250 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code for the College Football Playoff

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Register Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $250 Bonus In-App Bonuses Profit Boosts, Free Contests, Bet Protect, Etc Bonus Last Verified On December 31, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Ohio State is a 9.5-point favorite over Miami on Wednesday night in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. Get in your pre-game bets before kickoff at 7:30 pm ET. Then, follow along with the live odds during the action. Customers in certain states have access to player props, so you’ll be able to bet on passing yards and touchdowns from Julian Sayin. Ohio State is looking to bounce back after a loss in the Big Ten title game.

Use some of your bonus to bet on the remaining quarterfinal matchups on Thursday. We’ll have No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Texas Tech, No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana and No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia. These are the future odds for the championship heading into New Year’s Eve:

Ohio State: +195

Indiana: +310

Georgia: +500

Oregon: +700

Texas Tech: +950

Alabama: +1600

Miami (FL): +2000

Ole Miss: +2200

Win $250 Bonus with This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Finish 2025 with a betting bonus on one of the leading sportsbook apps in the US. New customers can complete these steps today to bet on the College Football Playoff:

Click here to claim the current FanDuel promo code offer. Provide the basic information needed to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit of $5 or more with an accepted payment method. These include debit cards, online banking, PayPal and Venmo. Win your first $5 bet to release a $250 bonus.

Use Bonus for NBA Player Props

FanDuel makes it easy to create NBA parlays. Go to the parlay builder to find a variety of player props. Bet on points from Jalen Brunson, rebounds from Victor Wembanyama, assists from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and much more.

Check the promotions tab each day after using the welcome bonus. You’ll find profit boosts, jackpots and free contests.

Sign up through the links above to activate this FanDuel promo code offer. Win a $5 bet on any game to score a $250 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.