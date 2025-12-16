FanDuel Missouri Promo Code Releases $300 NBA Cup Bonus on Tuesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The outcome of your initial $5 bet doesn’t matter after unlocking this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer. New customers will receive a $300 bonus.

Sportsbook apps recently launched in the Show-Me State (on December 1st). This welcome bonus is still increased, but we expect that to change soon. Take this time to get started on one of the most popular betting apps and bet on the final NBA game of the in-season tournament. Below, we look at the matchup and in-app bonuses.

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code for the Spurs vs. Knicks

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Register Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus In-App Bonuses Choose Your Reward for the NBA Cup, Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Profit Boost, College Football Playoff Futures Boost, College Basketball Parlay Boost, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs were able to beat the Thunder in the semifinals, but they are still 2.5-point underdogs against Jalen Brunson and the Knicks. Players on the winning team will receive just over $500,000 each. Brunson has the best odds to win the NBA Cup Tournament MVP at -125, followed by Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle.

Use the Choose Your Reward bonus for this matchup, which begins at 8:30 pm ET in Las Vegas. Take advantage of a 50% profit boost, no sweat bet or bet back token.

New customers across the country must win their first wager to score a smaller bonus. Right now, you can sign up in Missouri to claim a larger, guaranteed bonus. Take these steps to create an account:

Click here to unlock the latest FanDuel Missouri promo code offer. Enter your full name, email, date of birth, residential address, etc. Make a deposit using PayPal, a debit card, Venmo or online banking. Place a $5 bet to gain a $300 bonus.

In-App Bonuses for NCAAB, NCAAF, Boxing and NFL Week 16

FanDuel has a wide variety of promotions available for basketball, football, boxing, hockey and more sports this week.

College basketball 30% profit boost on parlays

NHL 25% boost for a parlay or same-game parlay

College Football Playoff 30% future boost

Boxing 30% profit boost for Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

NFL $2 Million Touchdown Jackpot for the Rams vs. Seahawks

We have an important NFC West matchup on Thursday night in Seattle. The Rams are 1.5-point favorites on the road over the Seahawks. Place a bet on any player to score a touchdown for a chance to win a share of $2 million in bonus bets.

And on Friday, you can increase your winnings for the Jake Paul fight. He is a +700 underdog against Anthony Joshua.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ and present in MO.