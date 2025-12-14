FanDuel Missouri Promo Code for $300 Bonus Saturday
|FanDuel Missouri Promo Code
|No Code Needed – Register Through the Links on This Page
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus
|Sports Available
|NBA, NFL, NCAAF, NCAAB, NHL, EPL, More
|Bonus Last Verified On
|December 14, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
How to Claim This FanDuel Missouri Promo Code Offer
Let’s take a closer look at the registration process on FanDuel Sportsbook. This is an opportunity for new players to sign up and start reaping the rewards in Missouri:
- Use the links on this page to head to the sportsbook and automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.
- Provide basic identifying information in the required fields to set up a new account.
- Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make a cash deposit of $5 or more.
- Place a $5 bet on any game this week to lock in this $300 bonus.
- Use these bonus bets to start making picks on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball and more.
Choose Your NBA Cup Reward Sunday
Once you have signed up and claimed the welcome offer, it is time to check out the additional promotions offered for the games this weekend. For example, for the two NBA Cup games tonight, FanDuel is giving you the choice between three different rewards, allowing you to choose your favorite one.
You can choose one of:
- 50% Profit Boost: Boost your favorite play Sunday by 50%
- No Sweat Bet: Receive bonus bets back if your NFL wager does not end up hitting
- Bet Back Token: Similar to the no sweat bet, but instead you can choose to get a refund on your NBA wager if, in the middle of the game, it looks as though it is not going to win
These are all solid options, so choose your favorite one and start looking into these NFL games Sunday.
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in Missouri.