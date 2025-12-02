F1 title comes down to a three-way showdown in Abu Dhabi

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Season Wrap: Kyle Larson secured his second NASCAR Cup Series championship while taking advantage…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Season Wrap: Kyle Larson secured his second NASCAR Cup Series championship while taking advantage of a late caution that allowed him to overtake Denny Hamlin in overtime. Larson’s victory marks the 15th Cup title for Hendrick Motorsports and coincides with the 30th anniversary of Jeff Gordon delivering Hendrick its first championship.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Season Wrap: In only his second year of racing, Jesse Love claimed his first Xfinity Series championship after passing Connor Zilisch in the final laps at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Season Wrap: Corey Heim set a season record for wins with his 12th victory coming in the series finale at Phoenix. Heim had a dominant season in which he extended the record for laps led to more than 1,500.

FORMULA 1

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Site: Abu Dhabi

Track: Yas Marina Circuit

Race distance: 58 laps, 190.2 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 a.m., sprint qualifying, 8 a.m.; Saturday, sprint race, 5:30 a.m., qualifying, 9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8 a.m. (ESPN).

Last year: Avoiding an early-race collision between Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris managed to win the season-ender and seal the constructors’ title for the McLaren team.

Last race: Max Verstappen kept his title hopes alive in Qatar, taking the win after a lap-7 safety car and strategic pit for tires that helped him pull clear of the McLarens.

INDYCAR

Season Wrap: Alex Palou won his third consecutive series championship, securing the title in four of the last five seasons.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Season has concluded.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Season has concluded.

