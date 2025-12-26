ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Now theScore Bet, Get $100 NFL, NBA Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the ESPN BET promo code WTOP to claim a bonus for NBA and NFL games over the weekend. Sign up here on theScore Bet to activate this welcome offer.









Place your first $10 bet after applying the ESPN BET promo code. A winning wager will release a $100 bonus.

PENN Entertainment and ESPN mutually agreed to part ways, so ESPN BET has been rebranded to theScore Bet. This change happened on December 1st, which was the same day as the launch in Missouri. It has similar features, such as daily profit boosts and a rewards program.

Click here to apply the ESPN BET promo code WTOP and win a $100 bonus.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for NBA Friday

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win Details ESPN BET Rebranded to theScore Bet on December 1st In-App Bonuses For You Page, Parlay Lounge, Boosts, Parlay Club, Rewards, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The odds for your opening wager must have odds of -500 or longer. This means any prop or alternative total with odds around -400 is acceptable. Browse through the different options for the Heat vs. Hawks, Hornets vs. Magic, Raptors vs. Wizards, Celtics vs. Pacers, 76ers vs. Bulls, Bucks vs. Grizzlies, Suns vs. Pelicans, Pistons vs. Jazz and Clippers vs. Trail Blazers on Friday.

There are also daily odds boosts for the NBA. The odds for Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes to combine for 50+ points have been increased to +200.

The Parlay Club is one of the features that theScore Bet brings from ESPN BET. It’s a great way to gain a $10 bonus each week.

How to Use the ESPN BET Promo Code on theScore Bet

theScore Bet is now live in many states across the US. New customers can take these steps to win a bonus:

Click here to use the ESPN BET promo code WTOP. Provide the basic account info needed to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or online banking. Win your first $10 bet (min odds of -500) to gain a $100 bonus.

Use Bonus for College Football and NFL Games

Your bonus can be used for football action over the weekend. We have Central Michigan vs. Northwestern, New Mexico vs. Minnesota and Florida International vs. UTSA on Friday, all of which are on ESPN. Then, bet the following games on Saturday and get in your future bets for the CFP.

Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina

Penn State vs. Clemson

UConn vs. Army

22 Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 BYU

Miami (OH) vs. Fresno State

25 North Texas vs. San Diego State

19 Virginia vs. Missouri

LSU vs. No. 21 Houston

The NFL returns with the Texans vs. Chargers and Ravens vs. Packers on Saturday. The odds for Nico Collins and Ladd McConkey to combine for 10+ receptions have been boosted to +150.

Sign up through the links above to use the ESPN BET promo code. Win your first $10 wager to get a $100 bonus on theScore Bet.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.