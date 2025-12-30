ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Grab $100 Bonus for NBA, College Football Bowl Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the ESPN BET promo code WTOP to claim a bonus for the NBA, college football and college basketball games Tuesday night. All new users who claim this welcome offer are able to receive $100 in bonus bets by winning their first wager on the app today.







Create a new account and place a $10 wager. If that initial bet settles as a win, the sportsbook will reward your account with the $100 bonus. The minimum odds for this initial wager are -500, which still leaves plenty of opportunity even on a lighter sports night such as tonight.

PENN Entertainment and ESPN mutually agreed to part ways, so ESPN BET has been rebranded to theScore Bet. This change happened on December 1st, which was the same day as the launch in Missouri. It has similar features, such as daily profit boosts and a rewards program.

So, sign up with the ESPN BET promo code WTOP for a $100 bonus to use on the Tuesday night sports slate.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for NFL Bonus Monday Night

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win Details ESPN BET Rebranded to theScore Bet on December 1st In-App Bonuses For You Page, Parlay Lounge, Boosts, Parlay Club, Rewards, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP