ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NFL Week 14 Games

Sign up with theScore promo code WTOP in time for the NFL Sunday slate of games today. All new users can create a new account and receive a $100 bonus to use on Bengals-Bills, Ravens-Steelers, Jaguars-Colts, Bears-Packers, Texans-Chiefs and any other NFL game of your choice today.
Sign up and place a $10 NFL wager today, or any other sport, and those who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $100 in bonuses. So, winning your first wager on the app is the only hurdle to clear for this $100 bonus today.
Starting on December 1st, ESPN BET has rebranded to theScore Bet. What happened was Disney and PENN Entertainment ended their partnership, and PENN launched their own platform in theScore Bet.
So, sign up using theScore Bet promo code WTOP to claim a $100 bonus, and then dive into the NFL Sunday slate today.
theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $100 NFL Bonus
|theScore Bet Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win
|Details
|ESPN BET Switched to theScore Bet on December 1st
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|December 7, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP
Luckily, signing up with theScore Bet is an easy process, even with the switch from ESPN BET to theScore Bet. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:
- Head to theScore Bet app and make sure to input promo code WTOP.
- Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.
- Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
- Bet $10 on any sport to get $100 in bonuses with a win.
NFL Odds Boosts Today on theScore Bet
Sign up and claim this welcome offer, and, from there, check out theScore Bet exclusives for the NFL games today. This tab will have boosts and specials, all designed to give you something to look forward to with the NFL games today by playing more than typical main markets, alternate markets and player props.
Here are some of the examples today, but make sure to head to the app to see everything offered:
- Josh Allen & Joe Burrow to Combine for 5+ Passing TDs (+200)
- Texans & Chiefs to Each Score 6+ Points in the 1st Quarter (+450)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigna & Ja’Marr Chase to Combine for 15+ Receptions (+120)
- Josh Jacobs & D’Andre Switch to Combine for 2+ TDs Each (+150)
Must be 21+ to wager and present in participating states. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.