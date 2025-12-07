All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 22 18 3 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 22 18 3 1 0 37 79 46 Maine 19 10 5 3 1 24 58 46 Trois-Rivieres 20 10 7 0 3 23 60 55 Reading 21 10 9 2 0 22 59 62 Adirondack 18 9 6 2 1 21 46 47 Worcester 20 9 9 1 1 20 47 61 Greensboro 21 6 10 4 1 17 50 73 Norfolk 20 5 13 2 0 12 49 78

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 22 15 5 1 1 32 77 46 Atlanta 19 14 5 0 0 28 59 37 South Carolina 22 13 8 1 0 27 65 64 Greenville 20 9 9 2 0 20 53 54 Jacksonville 21 10 11 0 0 20 53 65 Savannah 18 7 8 2 1 17 58 55 Orlando 19 7 12 0 0 14 49 63

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 20 14 4 2 0 30 70 44 Toledo 20 11 5 2 2 26 68 58 Bloomington 19 10 5 2 2 24 62 58 Cincinnati 21 11 9 1 0 23 71 76 Indy 21 9 9 2 1 21 53 63 Iowa 20 7 11 2 0 16 55 71 Kalamazoo 18 6 10 2 0 14 51 67

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 23 14 7 2 0 30 77 74 Tahoe 23 13 8 1 1 28 87 77 Kansas City 19 13 6 0 0 26 63 48 Rapid City 21 10 9 2 0 22 67 64 Wichita 20 9 8 2 1 21 53 55 Utah 21 9 10 2 0 20 63 67 Allen 19 8 8 3 0 19 55 62 Tulsa 19 7 12 0 0 14 51 72

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack 2, Maine 1

Greenville 5, South Carolina 2

Cincinnati 7, Indy 1

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 3

Orlando 3, Savannah 2

Reading 5, Worcester 4

Florida 5, Norfolk 2

Wichita 4, Tulsa 1

Wheeling 3, Greensboro 1

Toledo 5, Fort Wayne 4

Bloomington 5, Kalamazoo 1

Utah 6, Allen 3

Idaho 4, Trois-Rivieres 1

Rapid City 3, Tahoe 2

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 2, Savannah 0

Florida 6, Norfolk 2

South Carolina 5, Greenville 1

Atlanta 3, Jacksonville 2

Kansas City 4, Tulsa 1

Wheeling 5, Greensboro 2

Fort Wayne 4, Cincinnati 1

Toledo 3, Indy 2

Savannah at Orlando, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

Bloomington at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

