DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Offer for NBA, NCAAB, NFL Week 16

An exciting two-game NBA slate provides the perfect backdrop for new customers to score big with the latest DraftKings promo code. Of course, throughout a December week loaded with college hoops, bowl games, and NFL Week 16, this bet $5, win $200 offer is in play across any game.

For instance, you could place your qualifying $5 wager on the Minnesota Timberwolves, who boast a +5.7 net rating and are 7.5-point favorites over the Memphis Grizzlies. If the Timberwolves secure the victory, you’ll not only collect your winnings but also any associated bonus bets to use on future wagers.

DraftKings Promo Code for December 17

This DraftKings welcome bonus is straightforward and incredibly valuable, especially for a slate with a clear favorite. For example, backing the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are strong -7.5 point favorites at home, with your initial $5 moneyline bet could be a strategic way to unlock the $200 in bonus bets.

Here are the key details for this can’t-miss offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA and More

This promotion is exclusively available to new DraftKings customers and provides a fantastic opportunity to build a betting bankroll. The premise involves signing up, depositing, and placing a $5 moneyline bet on any NBA game for a bonus. If your bet wins, DraftKings will credit your account with your cash winnings and $200 in bonus bets.

It’s crucial to understand the specifics. This bonus is not guaranteed, and your initial $5 wager must be a winner. Qualifying wager odds of -500 or longer are required. The $200 bonus is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets upon a successful bet. These bonus bets need to be used within seven days before they expire, giving you a full week to explore other markets and build on your initial win.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings Welcome Bonus

Here’s a look at tonight’s NBA slate, with all odds provided by DraftKings:

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Chicago Bulls (December 17, 2025 at 8:00 PM EST)

Spread: Cavaliers -5.5 (-105)

Cavaliers -5.5 (-105) Total: 242.5 (Over -108 / Under -112)

242.5 (Over -108 / Under -112) Memphis Grizzlies @ Minnesota Timberwolves (8:00 PM EST)

Spread: Timberwolves -7.5 (-108)

Timberwolves -7.5 (-108) Total: 230.5 (Over -108 / Under -112)

One of the night’s key matchups features the Cleveland Cavaliers visiting the Chicago Bulls. The Cavaliers, favored by 5.5 points, have a solid +3.0 net rating this season, leaning on the explosive scoring of Donovan Mitchell, who is pouring in 30.7 points per game. The Bulls counter with a -4.5 net rating and will need a big performance from Josh Giddey, who has been a bright spot, nearly averaging a triple-double with 20.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists to go along with five triple-doubles.

In the other major contest, the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Memphis Grizzlies. The Timberwolves are 7.5-point favorites, backed by an impressive +5.7 net rating. Anthony Edwards is leading the charge, averaging 28.6 points on an efficient 50.0% shooting from the field. The Grizzlies, who hold a -1.9 net rating, will look to Ja Morant (17.7 PPG, 7.5 APG) to orchestrate an upset on the road against a formidable Timberwolves squad.

How to Activate This DraftKings Offer

Getting started with this welcome bonus is a simple and quick process; just follow these steps to claim your shot at $200 in bonus bets: