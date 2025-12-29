DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Rams-Falcons, CFB, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This includes the NFL Week 17 finale between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons. As the new year approaches, close 2025 with one of the top sportsbook offers available anywhere, just in time for high stakes NFL and college football games.

DraftKings Promo Code for MNF, NBA, Bowl Games

New DraftKings customers can take advantage of an exciting offer for the Monday night clash between the Rams and Falcons. The current promotion allows new users to Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets if their wager wins. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and place a qualifying $5 bet on any market for this game. For example, placing a $5 moneyline bet on the heavily favored Rams (-375) or taking a chance on the underdog Falcons (+295) at home.

It’s important to note that this bonus is conditional—your initial $5 wager must be graded as a winner to unlock the $200. If your bet is successful, the bonus is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets. These bonus bets provide a great way to build your bankroll, but be sure to use them promptly, as they expire seven days after being credited to your account. This offer is available exclusively to new DraftKings customers.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

The visiting Rams enter Mercedes-Benz Stadium as significant 7-point favorites, with a moneyline price of -375 for the Rams. The line originally opened with Los Angeles favored by 8.5 points, indicating that some early action has come in on the hometown Falcons. The game total has also seen upward movement, opening at 48.5 and settling at 49.5, with varied odds observed for over and under bets across available data, rather than consistently standard -110 on both.

The betting lines reflect the Rams’ recent dominance, particularly on the road and as favorites. Los Angeles has been a covering machine, going 8-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last 10 games and a record of 9-1 ATS in their last 10 as a road favorite. The Falcons, meanwhile, present a mixed picture for bettors. The Falcons’ record of being 1-4 ATS in their last five home games as an underdog, and their ability to cover in four of their last five contests overall when getting points.

