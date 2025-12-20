Live Radio
DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 NFL Bonus for Week 16 Sunday

Get excited for a fantastic NFL Week 16 slate of games by redeeming the DraftKings promo code offer to receive a $200 NFL bonus. After a fantastic TNF game between the Rams and Seahawks, and two NFL divisional matchups on Saturday, we have a full NFL Sunday slate ahead of us. All new users who create a new account are able to receive $200 in bonus bets with a winning wager.



Create a new account and place a $5 wager on any NFL game today, or any other sport and market. All users who are able to win this initial wager will redeem $200 in bonus bets. That said, users located in Missouri can place a $5 wager and, instead, receive $300 in bonus bets guaranteed.
The slate does not feature quite as many high profile games as last week, but there are still a lot of fun matchups to check out, including a surprisingly fun NFC South game between the Panthers and Buccaneers. DraftKings has you covered with bonuses and promotions for the games, on top of the DraftKings promo code welcome offer for a $200 bonus with a winning wager.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for $200 NFL Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using the Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With a Win (Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus in Missouri)
In-App Bonuses NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost, NFL Early Exit,  etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+
Bonus Last Verified On December 20, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Winning your first wager on DraftKings is the only hurdle that you need to clear to redeem the $200 bonus bets, for all new users not located in Missouri.

The only important caveat to note is that the minimum odds for this minimum wager must be -500 or longer. So, for the NFL Sunday slate, valid moneyline wagers would be: Lions (-345), Saints (-270) and Bengals (-205).

How to Redeem the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

First things first, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:

  • Use the links anywhere on this page to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.
  • Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.
  • Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.
  • Bet $5 on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport. Get $200 in bonuses with a win.
  • Place a $5 bet in Missouri to win $300 in bonuses instantly (paid out as 12 $25 bonus bets).

NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost via DraftKings

Every week over the course of the NFL season, DraftKings is offering a profit boost on a 3+ leg parlay of anytime touchdown wagers. One of the most electric markets in sports is predicting a player to score a touchdown, and playing on DK also means you will be able to boost a parlay of these types of wagers.

For Sunday, here are some good anytime TD plays to check out:

  • Omarion Hampton: +105
  • Trey McBride: +105
  • Bucky Irving: +150
  • Audric Estime: +175
  • Troy Franklin: +205

