DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 NFL Bonus for Week 16 Sunday

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for $200 NFL Bonus
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed – Sign Up Using the Links on This Page
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With a Win (Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus in Missouri)
|In-App Bonuses
|NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost, NFL Early Exit, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+
|Bonus Last Verified On
|December 20, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Winning your first wager on DraftKings is the only hurdle that you need to clear to redeem the $200 bonus bets, for all new users not located in Missouri.
The only important caveat to note is that the minimum odds for this minimum wager must be -500 or longer. So, for the NFL Sunday slate, valid moneyline wagers would be: Lions (-345), Saints (-270) and Bengals (-205).
How to Redeem the DraftKings Promo Code Offer
First things first, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:
- Use the links anywhere on this page to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.
- Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.
- Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.
- Bet $5 on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport. Get $200 in bonuses with a win.
- Place a $5 bet in Missouri to win $300 in bonuses instantly (paid out as 12 $25 bonus bets).
NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost via DraftKings
Every week over the course of the NFL season, DraftKings is offering a profit boost on a 3+ leg parlay of anytime touchdown wagers. One of the most electric markets in sports is predicting a player to score a touchdown, and playing on DK also means you will be able to boost a parlay of these types of wagers.
For Sunday, here are some good anytime TD plays to check out:
- Omarion Hampton: +105
- Trey McBride: +105
- Bucky Irving: +150
- Audric Estime: +175
- Troy Franklin: +205
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.