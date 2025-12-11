Cubs add Hoby Milner to bullpen with $3.75 million, 1-year, AP source says

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs added Hoby Milner to their bullpen on Thursday, agreeing to a $3.75 million, one-year…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs added Hoby Milner to their bullpen on Thursday, agreeing to a $3.75 million, one-year contract with the left-hander, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a physical.

Milner matched his career high with 73 appearances for Texas this season, finishing with a 3-4 record and a 3.84 ERA. He held lefty hitters to a .208 batting average and a .526 OPS.

The move reunites Milner with Craig Counsell, who managed Milwaukee for nine seasons before he was hired by the Cubs in November 2023. Milner pitched for the Brewers for four years before signing with the Rangers last December.

Chicago is remaking its bullpen after it made it to the playoffs this year for the first time since 2020. Brad Keller, Drew Pomeranz and Caleb Thielbar — three key relievers for the Cubs this season — are free agents.

The Cubs finalized a $14.5 million, two-year contract with right-hander Phil Maton last month. Maton played for St. Louis and Texas last season, going 4-5 with a 2.79 ERA and five saves in 63 games.

Milner, who turns 35 in January, made his major league debut with Philadelphia in 2017. He is 13-9 with a 3.82 ERA in 367 career games, also pitching for Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Angels.

He had his best season with the Brewers in 2023, going 2-1 with a career-low 1.82 ERA in 73 appearances.

Collin Snider also is joining the Cubs on a minor league deal. The 30-year-old right-hander announced his agreement on Instagram.

Snider went 2-1 with a 5.47 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Seattle Mariners this year.

