Cole Palmer rested for Chelsea’s Champions League visit to Atalanta

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Cole Palmer, who has only just returned from injury, will be rested for Chelsea’s Champions League…

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Cole Palmer, who has only just returned from injury, will be rested for Chelsea’s Champions League trip to Atalanta on Tuesday.

The England forward made his first start since September for his club in Saturday’s goalless Premier League draw at Bournemouth.

“Cole is in part of his process in this moment,” Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said at his pre-match press conference Monday. “He’s not available, he can’t play two games in a row in three days. We planned that and it’s just a way to protect him.”

Palmer was initially sidelined by a groin problem before his return was put back by a toe injury.

Liam Delap is also absent after the striker injured his shoulder at Bournemouth, but Maresca had a positive update on him. “Liam, fortunately, (there) is not any fracture so that is good news,” the Italian said. “In terms of how long he will be out, we are not sure at this stage.”

Chelsea is seventh in the Champions League standings, having beaten Barcelona 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last time out.

__

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.