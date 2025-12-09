Claressa Shields facing Franchon Crews-Dezurn in Detroit in first bout of her $8M, multi-fight deal

DETROIT (AP) — Claressa Shields will face Franchon Crews-Dezurn on Feb. 22 at Little Caesars Arena in the first bout…

DETROIT (AP) — Claressa Shields will face Franchon Crews-Dezurn on Feb. 22 at Little Caesars Arena in the first bout of the $8 million, multi-fight deal she landed last month.

The fight was announced Tuesday.

Shields (17-0) is giving Crews-Dezurn (10-2) a rematch after beating her in the professional debut for both boxers in 2016.

“I plan on putting Franchon Crews on her back and leaving with the KO,” Shields said Tuesday. “My last few fights, I was dealing with injuries, but now I’m 100 percent. Franchon is elite, but I am super elite, and I plan on proving that come fight night.”

The undisputed women’s heavyweight and five-division champion beat Lani Daniels in Detroit at the home of the Red Wings and Pistons last summer in front of 15,000-plus fans to defend her heavyweight belts.

Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is a partner in her multi-fight deal with Wynn Records and Salita Promotions.

