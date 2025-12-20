Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for NFL Week 16 Entries

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A daily fantasy bonus is ready for new users who sign up with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Register here to activate this two-part welcome offer in time for the rest of NFL Week 16.









Apply the Chalkboard promo code to receive a $20 bonus. Then, your first deposit will be matched up to $100. This means you can collect up to a $120 bonus for NFL picks.

Begin creating entries for the two NFL games on Saturday. We have the Eagles vs. Commanders, followed by the Packers vs. Bears. Find markets for passing yards, receiving yards, rushing touchdowns, kicking points, tackles and more stats.

Click here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and gain a $120 fantasy bonus.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for NFL Week 16

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $20 Sign-Up Bonus + 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Discount for Jordan Love Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It’s an important matchup in Chicago as the Packers and Bears battle for the top spot in the NFC North. Try making picks on Josh Jacobs, Caleb Williams, D’Andre Swift, Jordan Love, D.J. Moore, Colston Loveland, Jayden Reed and others.

There is a discount for Love, making it easier to win your entry. You can take the quarterback to record over 199.5 passing yards on Saturday night.

Check for other discounts on Sunday. Key games include the Bills vs. Browns, Chargers vs. Cowboys, Buccaneers vs. Panthers, Jaguars vs. Broncos, Steelers vs. Lions and Patriots vs. Ravens.

How to Register with the Chalkboard Promo Code

Lock-in a fantasy bonus after taking these easy steps to register. It is available in 31 states across the country, as well as Washington D.C.

Click here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Provide your email address and other basic information to verify your identity and age. Use an accepted payment method to make your first deposit with a 100% match.

The $20 bonus will be awarded after making a deposit. And the amount of your deposit will determine the amount of the remaining bonus. Get the max $100 by making a $100 deposit.

Make Picks on the College Football Playoff, NBA and More

Use your bonus for other sports over the weekend, such as the College Football Playoff. There are markets for Tulane vs. Ole Miss and James Madison vs. Oregon as the first round comes to an end.

Saturday is packed with NBA games. We have the Rockets vs. Nuggets, Mavericks vs. 76ers, Celtics vs. Raptors, Suns vs. Warriors and Lakers vs. Clippers. There are totals for points, rebounds, three pointers and assists. A discount is available for Alperen Sengun, so you can take him to score over 12.5 points.

Check the scores page to easily follow along with stats from different sports and games. It’s next to the entries tab, which will display your active and completed contests.

Sign up through the links above to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP this weekend. Collect a $120 bonus for NFL, NBA and college football picks.