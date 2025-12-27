Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $120 Bonus for NFL Week 17 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who sign up with the Chalkboard promo code will receive an instant $20 bonus. Then, you can score another bonus up to $100 with a 100% deposit match.

Over 500K sports fans choose to use Chalkboard for daily fantasy. It has awarded $250 million in winnings. Begin by making picks on the two NFL matchups on Saturday. We have the Texans vs. Chargers and Ravens vs. Packers.

Click here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and get a $120 bonus for NBA and NFL picks.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Releases $120 NFL Bonus

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $20 Sign-Up Bonus + 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Discounts for NBA and NFL Players Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Be sure to use the free pick for Justin Herbert in your opening entry. His total has been set at 0.5 passing yards, making this an easy winner. Find additional options for Nico Collins, Derrick Henry, CJ Stroud, Omarion Hampton, Zay Flowers, Keenan Allen, Josh Jacobs and others.

The number of selections in your contest will determine the payout. Go to the scores tab to follow along with stats for Week 17. You can continue using your bonus for key matchups on Sunday, such as the Steelers vs. Browns, Jaguars vs. Colts, Buccaneers vs. Dolphins, Patriots vs. Jets, Seahawks vs. Panthers and Eagles vs. Bills. Keep in mind that some teams are playing for much more than others over the last two weeks of the season.

How to Sign Up with the Chalkboard Promo Code

All new users in eligible states can complete these easy steps to collect a bonus. It only takes a few minutes to create an account.

Click here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Enter your full legal name, email address and date of birth to confirm your age. Use a debit card or another accepted payment method to make a deposit.

The first $20 bonus will be added to your account after signing up. And the next bonus depends on the amount of your deposit. Get the max $100 bonus by making a $100 deposit.

Discounts for the NBA on Saturday

Browse through NBA markets on Saturday for the Mavericks vs. Kings, Nuggets vs. Magic, Suns vs. Pelicans, Knicks vs. Hawks, Pacers vs. Heat, Bucks vs. Bulls, Cavaliers vs. Rockets, Nets vs. Timberwolves and Jazz vs. Spurs.

There are several discounts, which you can only use one time. Take Cooper Flagg to have over 14.5 points, Michael Porter Jr. to have over 12.5 points, Jalen Brunson to have over 17.5 points and Donovan Mitchell to have over 16.5 points. There are additional markets for rebounds, three pointers, steals, blocks and assists.

Sign up through the links above to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Get a total of $120 in bonuses to make NBA and NFL picks this weekend.