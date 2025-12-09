Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Deposit Match for NBA, NFL Entries

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Apply the Chalkboard promo code to unlock a 100% deposit match. Gain up to a $100 bonus for daily fantasy.

Chalkboard is now available in 30+ states across the country, as well as Washington D.C. It has a community of 500+ players and has awarded over $25 million in winnings. Being making picks on two NBA Cup matchups on Tuesday. Below, we discuss the in-season tournament and several discounts on the app.

Register with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and score a $100 fantasy bonus.

Chalkboard Promo Code for the NBA Cup

Chalkboard Promo Code for the NBA Cup

The NBA Cup is in the quarterfinals. On Tuesday night, we have the Magic vs. Heat and Knicks vs. Raptors. There are two discounts for these games, so you can take Tyer Herro to have over 12.5 points and OG Anunoby to record over 6.5 points. These can only be used once. Add other legs for Paolo Banchero, Bam Adebayo, Norman Powell, Anthony Black, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson to increase your winnings.

There are another two NBA games on Wednesday that will determine who moves on in the Western Conference. Make picks on the Thunder vs. Suns and Spurs vs. Lakers. Chalkboard makes it easy to follow along with NBA scores and stats throughout the season.

How to Sign Up with the Chalkboard Promo Code

Collect a bonus on this DFS app to make picks on the NBA and other sports. New customers in eligible states can take these steps to get started:

New customers in eligible states can take these steps to get started: Fill in your name, email, date of birth, etc. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit.

The amount of your initial deposit will determine your bonus. It’s a 100% match, so you can gain the max $100 bonus with a $100 deposit. Check the entries tab on the bottom of the app to keep track of your active and completed contests.

Use Bonus for NFL Week 15 Picks

Save some of your bonus to make picks on Week 15 of the NFL season. Many teams are fighting for a spot in the playoffs. Action starts on Thursday as the Falcons take on the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. It has a promo pick for Bijan Robinson, so you can take the star running back to record over 34.5 rushing yards.

Other key games include the Browns vs. Bears, Ravens vs. Bengals, Chargers vs. Chiefs, Bills vs. Patriots, Packers vs. Broncos, Lions vs. Rams, Colts vs. Seahawks and Vikings vs. Cowboys. There are markets for all major stat categories, like passing yards and touchdowns.

The Chalkboard promo code WTOP provides a $100 bonus for daily fantasy.