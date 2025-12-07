Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Deposit Match Bonus for NFL Week 14

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Apply the Chalkboard promo code to start with a 100% deposit match. Get up to a $100 bonus for NFL picks on Sunday.

There is a one-time use offer that can be used for your first entry. Take Daniel Jones to record over 154.5 passing yards and add other legs to increase your potential winnings. This should be an easy pick since he has surpassed that number in every game of the season. Win up to 5,000X your entry by combing picks for passing yards, rushing yards, receptions and more stats.

Sign up here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and get a $100 bonus for NFL picks.

NFL Games for the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Action starts with the Seahawks vs. Falcons, Bengals vs. Bills, Titans vs. Browns, Commanders vs. Vikings, Dolphins vs. Jets, Saints vs. Buccaneers, Colts vs. Jaguars and Steelers vs. Ravens. It’s an important battle in Baltimore between two AFC North foes who lead the division. Find markets for Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Derrick Henry and other players.

It’s a slow late afternoon with the Broncos vs. Raiders, Bears vs. Packers and Rams vs. Cardinals. Most eyes will be on Lambeau Field for the NFC North matchup. There is a scores tab on the Chalkboard app that makes it easy to follow along with stats.

Chalkboard Promo Code Guide to Score $100 Bonus

Chalkboard has over 500,000 users and has paid out $250 million in winnings. It is available in over 30 states in the US. Start making picks on the NFL after completing these steps to use the best welcome offer:

Click here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, full name, residential address and other relevant info to confirm your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit, such as a debit card or PayPal.

The amount of your initial deposit will determine your bonus. Since it’s a 100% match, you can grab the max $100 bonus with a $100 deposit. The bottom of the app easily allows users to track active and completed contests.

Use Bonus for Sunday Night Football Picks

Try using some of your bonus to make picks on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs need a win to have a decent chance of making the playoffs. These are just some of the popular markets on the app:

Patrick Mahomes: 237.5 passing yards

CJ Stroud: 230.5 passing yards

Kareem Hunt: 38.5 rushing yards

Nico Collins: 69.5 receiving yards

Rashee Rice: 70.5 receiving yards

Chris Jones: 0.5 sacks

Harrison Butker: 6.5 kicking points

Finish your bonus with picks on Monday night. Week 14 comes to an end with the Eagles taking on the Chargers.

Sign up through the links above to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. New customers can get up to a $100 bonus with a 100% deposit match.