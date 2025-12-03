Canadiens host the Jets in a non-conference matchup

Winnipeg Jets (13-12, in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (13-9-3, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Winnipeg Jets (13-12, in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (13-9-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -109, Jets -111; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens play the Winnipeg Jets in a non-conference matchup.

Montreal has a 13-9-3 record overall and a 6-6-1 record in home games. The Canadiens have committed 117 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank third in the league.

Winnipeg has a 7-7-0 record in road games and a 13-12 record overall. The Jets have a +one scoring differential, with 76 total goals scored and 75 conceded.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has scored eight goals with 22 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 13 goals and 19 assists for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi has scored six goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Jets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.