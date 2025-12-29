Calvin Pickard makes 41 saves in the Oilers’ 3-1 win over the Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Calvin Pickard made 41 saves to help the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Calvin Pickard made 41 saves to help the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday night.

Max Jones, Jack Roslovic and Zach Hyman — into a empty net — scored for the Oilers. The are 20-14-6 overall and 4-2-0 in their last.

Connor McDavid assisted on Hyman’s goal to extended his points streak to 13 games. McDavid has 13 goals and 20 assists during the run.

Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg in his 800th NHL game. Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves as the Jets fell to 0-4-3 their last seven.

Up next

Jets: At Detroit on Wednesday night.

Oilers: Host Boston on Wednesday night.

