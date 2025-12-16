Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Claim 20 100% NBA Cup Profit Boosts on Knicks-Spurs

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into the NBA Cup Championship game tonight between the Knicks and Spurs by signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X to double all NBA profits tonight.







Set up a new account and place a $1 bet on the NBA tonight, or any other sport and market. This will automatically unlock 20 100% profit boosts to use tonight and the rest of the week. These can be used on wagers up to $25.

We are in store for a great NBA game tonight, with the Knicks as slight, 2.5-point favorites over the Spurs. This is the same Spurs team that just took down the Thunder, however, and gave them their second loss of the season. So, even though the Knicks are the favorites, it certainly will not be an easy victory. Dive into this all, and double your winnings thanks to this welcome offer.

Redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X and turn a $1 wager into 20 100% profit boost tokens.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Bet $1, Win Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos NBA Cup SGP Profit Boost, NBA Parlay Escalator, NFL FLIPS, NBA Odds Boosts etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is no better offer out there when it comes to simply locking in bonus bets. All users who redeem this offer will be able to double their profits on 20 separate wagers, starting with the NBA tonight.

The beauty of this promotion is that you can take a bunch of different angles. Sometimes it might make sense to boost a safer play, such as Jalen Brunson to score 30+ points, currently offered at -164, but can be boosted. Then, of course, you can also double longshot wagers such as Victor Wembanyama to score 30+ points, at +310 before the boost.

Knicks-Spurs NBA Cup Championship SGP Profit Boost

It is always fun to have some skin in the game when diving into such an awesome matchup like we have tonight for the NBA Cup Championship, and Caesars Sportsbook is nice enough to offer us plenty of different ways to get in on the action.

There are odds boosts, popular plays, along with the typical main line, alternate market and player prop lines as well. That said, you can also boost a 3+ leg same-game parlay for the game tonight, with some of our favorite looks below:

Jalen Brunson 30+ Points

Devin Vassell 15+ Points

Stephon Castle 6+ Assists

Boosted to +490

How to Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Creating a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Set up a new user profile on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

Head to the sportsbook and apply promo code WTOP20X.

Answer the required prompts with the necessary information and verify your identity.

Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit of at least $10.

Place a $1 wager on the NBA tonight, or any other sport to secure 20 100% profit boosts.

Use these profit boosts to double your winnings on $25 wagers throughout the week.