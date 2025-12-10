Boston faces Milwaukee on 5-game win streak

Boston Celtics (15-9, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Thursday, 8…

Boston Celtics (15-9, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -7.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Celtics take on Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 8-11 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Celtics are 11-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

The Bucks score 115.1 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 110.6 the Celtics allow. The Celtics average 117.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 118.0 the Bucks give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is shooting 47.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Bucks. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 7.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Derrick White is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Celtics. Sam Hauser is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 2-8, averaging 111.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 122.1 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), AJ Green: day to day (shoulder), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

