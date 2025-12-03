Blue Jackets host the Red Wings after Monahan’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (14-11-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (12-9-5, in the Metropolitan Division) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday,…

Detroit Red Wings (14-11-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (12-9-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Detroit Red Wings after Sean Monahan’s two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Blue Jackets’ 5-3 win.

Columbus has a 5-3-3 record at home and a 12-9-5 record overall. The Blue Jackets have an 11-1-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

Detroit has a 5-5-1 record on the road and a 14-11-2 record overall. The Red Wings are eighth in NHL play serving 9.9 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Red Wings won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has nine goals and 17 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 14 goals and 16 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has scored seven goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-2-4, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

