Blackhawks goaltender Laurent Brossoit assigned to minors for a conditioning assignment

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Laurent Brossoit has been assigned to Rockford of the American Hockey League for a conditioning assignment.

The Blackhawks announced the move on Tuesday.

Brossoit, 32, is coming back from offseason hip surgery. He also missed all of last season after he had a meniscus operation on his right knee.

The Blackhawks have Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom in net, so Brossoit is a possible trade target for a team looking for help at goaltender.

Brossoit agreed to a $6.6 million, two-year contract with Chicago on July 1, 2024. He appeared in 23 games with Winnipeg during the 2023-24 season, going 15-5-2 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

Brossoit, a sixth-round pick in the 2011 draft, is 64-46-13 with a 2.64 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 140 career games. He also has played for Edmonton and Vegas.

