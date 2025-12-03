Betr Promo Code WTOP: Unlock $210 Bonus For NBA, NFL Games This Week

New players will have the opportunity to capitalize on one of the best daily fantasy welcome offers for a huge week in sports with the Betr promo code WTOP. Sign up and redeem up to $210 in bonuses for the NBA, NFL and college football conference championship weekend. Click here to sign up.
New players will immediately be given $10 in bonuses when they create their new accounts. This goes alongside the 50% deposit match offer. You can get up to $200 in bonuses with that component of this offer from Betr Picks. Altogether, you have the ability to get up to $210 in bonuses before you even make your initial play.
Betr Picks has been gaining traction in the daily fantasy space, and this welcome offer provides a golden opportunity to jumpstart your new account for one of the most exciting apps in the industry. Tonight, we have a big NBA slate with games like Spurs-Magic and Pistons-Bucks headlining the day. Tomorrow, we have the Cowboys and Lions on Thursday Night Football in a game that will be massive for the NFC wild card race. It is also conference championship weekend in college football, and this will determine the playoff bracket. On Sunday, we have the bulk of the NFL’s Week 14 slate. Sign up now and start locking in your picks with up to $210 in bonuses with Betr Picks.
Betr Promo Code WTOP For $210 Bonus
|Betr Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|$10 Sign-Up Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200
|In-App Promos
|2-Pick Mystery Multiplier, Injury Protection, Special Picks etc.
|Bonus Last Verified On
|Dec. 3, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Let’s say you are interested in making your first entry for tomorrow’s Cowboys-Lions game. You will have to make selections for two or more players on at least two different teams to make your first play. Here’s an example:
- CeeDee Lamb over 24.5 receiving yards (special pick)
- George Pickens under 80.5 receiving yards
- Dak Prescott over 274.5 passing yards
- Jameson Williams over 64.5 receiving yards
- Jahmyr Gibbs under 76.5 rushing yards
- Jared Goff over 255.5 passing yards
Once you have selected your picks, decide how much you want to risk for your first play and choose a dynamic or perfect entry. If you go with the dynamic play, you will win certain amounts depending on how many picks you get right. A perfect play gives you the highest possible payout, but requires every pick to be right.
Special Picks For NBA Wednesday
When you are set up with your account, you will find that there are several special picks available within the Betr Picks app. Some examples for tonight’s NBA slate are provided here:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo over 20.5 points + rebounds
- Bam Adebayo over 25.5 points + rebounds
- Anthony Davis over 31.5 points + rebounds
- Cooper Flagg over 0.5 points + assists
- Nikola Jokic over 50.5 points + rebounds
- Alperen Sengun over 35.5 points + rebounds
- De’Aaron Fox over 2.5 rebounds
- Lonzo Ball over 5.5 points
You can use one of these picks for each of the entries that you make.
Register With Betr Promo Code WTOP
Unlock this offer by clicking here and going through these steps:
- Enter the code WTOP alongside basic identifying information (Name, birth date, mailing address, etc.)
- Make a deposit with a compatible payment method to get up to $200 in bonuses (Credit/debit card, etc.)
- Start locking in your plays with your bonuses from this offer