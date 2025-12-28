Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $210 NFL Week 17 Bonus for Sunday Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Register with the Betr promo code WTOP to receive bonuses on the NFL Sunday Week 17 games today. All new DFS users who sign up are able to receive $210 total in bonuses to use on the NFL games today, including Eagles-Bills and 49ers-Bears on Sunday Night Football







Redeem an instant $10 bonus just by signing up and creating a new account. The next bonus comes from a 50% deposit match, which can be up to $200. So, you can claim a total of $210 in bonuses to use on NFL picks today and for MNF tomorrow.

Betr is a great app for those looking to play player props for the games. You can lock-in entries on standard player prop entries such as passing and rushing yards (along with a ton more), but there are also discounted player props and nukes, as promotional ways to play on the NFL this weekend.

So, sign up with the Betr promo code WTOP to claim $210 in bonuses, and then start playing on the NFL slate today.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for $210 NFL Bonus

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200 In-App Promos 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier, Injury Protection, Ballers Club, Giveaways, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is two parts to this welcome offer on Betr, combined which gets you the $210 in bonuses. The first part of it comes over from creating a new account, which allows you to receive a $10 bonus.

The remaining $200 come via a 50% deposit match, with the max you can claim being $200. So, if you deposit $400 into your account, Betr will match 50% of that, getting you to the $200 total.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

New customers can complete these easy steps to lock-in a bonus for NFL picks today. It only takes a couple of minutes to create an account.

Head to the app and use the Betr promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, full name, date of birth, etc. to verify your identity and age. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal.

The first $10 bonus is awarded after registration. And the following bonus will come from a 50% deposit match. Claim the max $200 bonus by making a $400 deposit.

Featured NFL Player Discounts & Nukes Today

As mentioned earlier, when you play on Betr you are essentially backing or fading players and taking either their more than or less than for a specific prop. Pretty much any counting stat is going to be available to make an entry on Betr for a standard entry, but there are additional ways to get in on the action via the promotions offered on the app.

For example, you can take discounted player prop lines, which are just lowered props for the selected player, but with the same payout. There are also nukes, which are higher player prop lines but also for a higher payout. There are a ton of options today, listed below: