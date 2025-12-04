Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $210 Fantasy Bonus Ahead of Cowboys-Lions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

An instant $10 bonus will be added to your account after registration. Then, the Betr promo code will unlock a 50% deposit match up to $200.

Begin making picks on a meaningful NFL matchup between two NFC teams looking reach the playoffs. This daily fantasy sports apps provides markets for passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns, tackles, field goals, sacks and much more.

Sign up here to use the Betr promo code WTOP and claim a $210 bonus for NFL picks.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Cowboys-Lions Entries

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200 In-App Promos 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier, Injury Protection, Promo Picks etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is a discount for Dak Prescott that can be added to your opening entry. His total has been reduced to 0.5 passing yards, making this an easy option. Combine it with several other legs to increase your winnings.

Jahmyr Gibbs: 60.5 rush + rec yards (Discount)

George Pickens: 66.5 receiving yards (Discount)

Jake Ferguson: 0.5 anytime TD (Boost)

Jadeveon Clowney: 0.5 sacks (Boost)

Jared Goff: 22.5 completions

CeeDee Lamb: 82.5 receiving yards

Jake Bates: 1.5 FG made

Javonte Williams: 12.5 fantasy points

Jameson Williams: 8.5 targets

Isaac TeSlaa: 36.5 receiving yards

It’s nearly a must-win for the Cowboys. The fanbase is excited after a three-game winning streak. They are 6-5-1 but seem to have more optimism than the 7-5 Lions. Amon-Ra St. Brown is listed as questionable, which is one of several injuries that are hurting Detroit.

How to Sign Up with the Betr Promo Code

New customers can take these steps to grab a bonus for NFL picks, starting with the Cowboys vs. Lions:

Click here to use the Betr promo code WTOP. Provide your email address and other account info to confirm your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Add a debit card or connect your PayPal.

The initial $10 bonus is awarded following registration. And the next bonus depends on the amount of your first deposit. Redeem the max $200 bonus after a $400 deposit.

Use the 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier for NFL Week 14

Customers can use the 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier up to five times a day. Just make two NFL picks and spin the wheel to see your multiplier, which can be anywhere from 3X to 1,000X. Since the regular multiplier is 3X, there’s no downside of giving it a try.

In addition to the NFL, you can use this promo for NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football and UFC picks. Users who enter enough contests will qualify for the Ballers Club and receive exclusive VIP perks, like better discounts and bonus drops. It also has injury protection, so you won’t lose a contest because of an early injury.

Register through the links above to use the Betr promo code WTOP. New customers can get up to a $210 bonus for daily fantasy.