Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $210 Bonus for Sunday NFL Week 15 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on the action with Betr promo code WTOP ahead of Sunday’s NFL Week 15 action. Players can secure $210 in total bonuses on games like Eagles-Raiders, Commanders-Giants, Bengals-Ravens, Bills-Patriots, Broncos-Packers, or any other game. Click here to redeem this offer.







Set up a new account to start with a $10 guaranteed bonus. New players can also secure up to $200 in bonuses with a 50% deposit match.

This is an opportunity for players to hit the ground running on Betr. The weekend will be highlighted by what is arguable the best NFL slate of the season, one featuring a handful of games with massive postseason implications.

Use Betr promo code WTOP to claim a $10 sign-up bonus and up to $200 in deposit bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $210 Welcome Bonus

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200 In-App Promos 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier, Injury Protection, Discounts, Nukes, Anchor Picks, Ballers Club, Exclusive Giveaways, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Unlike most daily fantasy welcome offers, this comes with two different types of bonuses. First things first, new users will receive a $10 bonus immediately after signing up. Creating an account is all it takes to secure this bonus.

Next, choose from any of the secure payment methods and make a cash deposit. New users will receive a 50% first deposit match with this Betr promo. Someone who makes a deposit of $100 will receive $50 in bonuses.

Anyone who takes full advantage of this Betr promo will start with $210 in total bonuses. This is a great starting point ahead of a full weekend of NFL, NBA, NHL, and college basketball.

How to Activate Betr Promo Code WTOP

Set up a new account and start reaping the rewards on Betr. It only takes a few minutes to sign up:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up, including here .

. Make sure to input promo code WTOP to qualify for these bonuses.

Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information in the required fields.

After setting up a new user profile, players will receive a $10 bonus.

Make a cash deposit to secure a 50% match.

Players will receive up to $200 in bonuses with this first-deposit match.

Use these $210 in bonuses to make picks on the NFL, NBA, NHL and more.

NFL Week 15 Preview

Forget high profile matchups like Bills vs. Patriots, Packers vs. Broncos, and Lions vs. Rams. Want a sneaky massive game Sunday? How about the Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles. Sounds crazy, right? Well, consider this:

Philadelphia is in the midst of a three-game losing streak and in the event a lifeless offense can’t get its footing against a bad Raiders team that has an under-the-radar defense, things could get wild — not only in the NFC East with the Cowboys lurking — but in Philadelphia.