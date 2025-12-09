Live Radio
Home » Sports » Betr Promo Code WTOP:…

Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $210 NBA Bonus for NBA Cup Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Back your favorite NBA players participating in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals tonight with the Betr promo code WTOP. All DFS players who claim this welcome offer are able to redeem $210 total in bonuses to use on the slate tonight and the rest of the week.



As mentioned earlier, there are $210 in bonuses up for grabs for all new users. Grab an instant $10 bonus just by signing up, and then score a $200 bonus via a 50% deposit match to get the rest of the bonus.

Use this bonus to make picks on either NBA game tonight, or the college basketball slate. There are several promo picks to take advantage of, like player discounts and NBA nukes, along with a mystery multiplier up to 1000x.

Sign up with the Betr promo code WTOP and collect a $210 bonus tonight.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Monday Night Football Entries

Betr Promo Code  WTOP
New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200
In-App Promos 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier, Injury Protection, Discounts, Nukes, Anchor Picks, Ballers Club, Exclusive Giveaways, etc.
Bonus Last Verified On December 9, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP
Get your account started off on the right foot by redeeming this welcome offer. All new users who sign up are able to claim a total of $210 in bonuses to use on the NBA games tonight, or NFL later this week on Thursday Night Football.
You will receive a $10 bonus simply for signing up. You can redeem the remaining part of the bonus with a 50% deposit match up to $200.
This is $210 bonuses that you are able to claim before even placing an entry, which you are now set up for in a good way thanks to this welcome offer. Place entries on Heat-Magic, Knicks-Raptors and more on Betr tonight.

How to Sign Up with the Betr Promo Code

Collect a bonus for daily fantasy after taking these steps to create an account. New customers can get started within a few minutes.

  1. Head to the app and sign up using the Betr promo code WTOP.
  2. Fill in your email address, full legal name and other basic information to verify your identity.
  3. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method. Add a debit card or connect your PayPal.

The initial $10 bonus is awarded after registration. And the next bonus depends on the amount of your first deposit. Since it’s a 50% match, you can gain the max $200 bonus with a $400 deposit.

NBA Nukes & Discounts Tuesday Night

Betr is giving you a couple ways to get in the NBA action by providing multiple promotions for the games tonight, along with a bunch of player prop markets if you would instead prefer to place a standard entry.

That said, if you do like taking advantage of the promotions, here are the different NBA discounts and nukes offered for the NBA Cup games tonight:

  • Bam Adebayo over 15.5 Points (discounted from 18.5)
  • Karl-Anthony Towns over 21.5 points + rebounds (discounted from 33.5)
  • Desmond Bane over 25.5 Points & Josh Hart more than 15.5 points + rebounds (6x payout, boosted from a 3x payout “Nuked” props)

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

Betr
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up