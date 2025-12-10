Live Radio
Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $210 Bonus for NBA, NCAAB, Falcons-Bucs Picks

All new DFS users are able to sign up and redeem the Betr promo code WTOP for the NBA Cup games Wednesday or NFL. TNF tomorrow. Everybody who claims this welcome offer are able to redeem $210 total in bonuses to use on Suns-Thunder, Spurs-Lakers tonight or Falcons-Buccaneers Thursday night.



Create a new account for the ability to claim $210 in total bonuses, across two different promotions. Signing up will claim an instant $10 bonus just for signing up, and then the remaining $200 bonus is redeemed via a 50% deposit match.

Use this bonus to make picks on the NBA games tonight and back players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, LeBron James and more. Playing this slate on Betr will allow you to redeem several promo picks to take advantage of, such player discounts and NBA nukes.

Sign up with the Betr promo code WTOP and collect a $210 bonus tonight.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for NBA, NFL Entries This Week

Betr Promo Code  WTOP
New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200
In-App Promos 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier, Injury Protection, Discounts, Nukes, Anchor Picks, Ballers Club, Exclusive Giveaways, etc.
Bonus Last Verified On December 10, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP
All new users who create an account are able to redeem $210 in bonuses:
  • Receive a $10 bonus simply for signing up.
  • Redeem the remaining part of the bonus with a 50% deposit match up to $200.

This means that you are able to secure these bonuses before even placing your first entry, giving you a great way to get your account started.

From there, you can place NBA entries tonight and take advantage of the additional promotions such as player discounts and player nukes, detailed below.

NBA Player Discounts & Free Square Offers Tonight

There are a bunch of different ways to get in on the NBA action tonight and redeem a bunch of promotions while doing so. Right off the bat, Betr is offering a free square on a Luka Doncic prop. You are able to take the more than 0.5 points + assists for Luka Doncic tonight. Assuming he does not stub his toe during warmups, this should come through for you.

There are also discounted props offered on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James and a separate Luka Doncic prop:

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander more than 28.5 points (discounted from 31.5)
  • LeBron James more than 27.5 points + rebounds + assists (discounted from 31.5)
  • Luka Doncic more than 25.5 points + rebounds + assists (discounted heavily from 51.5)

Betr Promo Code WTOP: How to Redeem

Collect a bonus for daily fantasy after taking these steps to create an account. New customers can get started within a few minutes.

  1. Head to the app and sign up using the Betr promo code WTOP.
  2. Fill in your email address, full legal name and other basic information to verify your identity.
  3. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method. Add a debit card or connect your PayPal.

The initial $10 bonus is awarded after registration. And the next bonus depends on the amount of your first deposit. Since it’s a 50% match, you can gain the max $200 bonus with a $400 deposit.

