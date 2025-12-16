Live Radio
Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $210 Bonus for NBA Cup Championship Tonight

All new DFS users are able to claim the Betr promo code WTOP to receive a generous offer of bonus bets to use for the NBA Cup Championship game tonight between the Knicks and Spurs. All new users who claim this welcome offer are able to redeem $210 total in bonuses today.



Create a new account and redeem up to $210 in total bonuses, across a couple promotions. To start, you will receive a $10 bonus simply from creating a new account. Then, you can redeem an additional $200 in bonuses from a 50% deposit match, with $200 as the max.

Back your favorite players taking the hardwood tonight, such as Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and more by playing on Betr.

Sign up with the Betr promo code WTOP and collect a $210 bonus tonight.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for $210 in Bonuses

Betr Promo Code  WTOP
New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200
In-App Promos 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier, Injury Protection, Discounts, Nukes, Anchor Picks, Ballers Club, Exclusive Giveaways, etc.
Bonus Last Verified On December 16, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

The best part about this welcome offer from Betr is that you are able to redeem the entirety of these bonus bets before even placing an entry. Sign up to immediately receive a $10 bonus, and then take advantage of a 50% deposit match up to $200.

Accomplishing both of those tasks means you will have $210 in bonuses in your account, and you have not even placed an entry yet. So, redeem this welcome offer, and then dive into the Knicks vs. Spurs game tonight for the NBA Cup Championship.
Playing on Betr allows you to select more or less than a player and prop of your choice for a standard entry, while also checking on the discounts and nukes as promotions for the game.

How to Sign Up With the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Collect a bonus for daily fantasy after taking these steps to create an account. New customers can get started within a few minutes.

  1. Head to the app and sign up using the Betr promo code WTOP.
  2. Fill in your email address, full legal name and other basic information to verify your identity.
  3. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method. Add a debit card or connect your PayPal.

The initial $10 bonus is awarded after registration. And the next bonus depends on the amount of your first deposit. Since it’s a 50% match, you can gain the max $200 bonus with a $400 deposit.

Best Discounts for NBA Cup Game Tonight

Player props have become more and more popular over the years, thanks to the rise of fantasy sports, and Betr is the perfect place to go when looking to back or fade specific players.

If there is a counting stat, across all sports, then it is probably also a prop you can either go more than or less than on Betr. That said, there are discounted props offered on the app on a daily basis, as a nice way to get in on the action.

Here are some discounted props specifically for Knicks-Spurs tonight, including a free square:

  • Free Square: De’Aaron Fox to Score 1+ Points
  • Discounted Prop: Victor Wembanyama more than 25.5 points + rebounds (discounted from 31.5)
  • Discounted Prop: Jalen Brunson more than 27.5 points (discounted from 30.5)

