Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $210 Bonus for Eagles-Chargers Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Apply the Betr promo code WTOP to get a bonus for Monday Night Football picks. Register here to activate this welcome offer for the end of NFL Week 14.









Grab an instant $10 bonus by signing up with the Betr promo code. Then, score a $200 bonus with a 50% deposit match.

Use this bonus to make picks on the Eagles vs. Chargers. Below, we look at the different markets available for the game at Sofi Stadium. There are several promo picks to take advantage of, like Discounts and Nukes.

Sign up here to use the Betr promo code WTOP and collect a $2150 bonus for NFL picks.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Monday Night Football Entries

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200 In-App Promos 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier, Injury Protection, Discounts, Nukes, Anchor Picks, Ballers Club, Exclusive Giveaways, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of selections in your contest will determine the payout. Make picks on some of the following markets to create an entry on Monday night:

Jalen Hurts: 0.5 passing yards (Discount)

Ladd McConkey: 25.5 receiving yards (Discount)

J. Brown: 0.5 anytime TD (Nuke)

Omarion Hampton: 0.5 anytime TD (Nuke)

Saquon Barkley: 35.5 rush + receiving yards (Anchor)

Justin Herbert: 94.5 passing yards (Anchor)

DeVonta Smith: 56.5 receiving yards

Dallas Goedert: 30.5 receiving yards

Jake Elliot: 43.5 longest field goal

Keenan Allen: 36.5 receiving yards

Select any player to view their stats over the season. This is a great way to do some research before making your picks. It does have injury protection, so you won’t lose a contest because of a player getting hurt early in a game.

How to Sign Up with the Betr Promo Code

Collect a bonus for daily fantasy after taking these steps to create an account. New customers can get started within a few minutes.

Click here to use the Betr promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, full legal name and other basic information to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method. Add a debit card or connect your PayPal.

The initial $10 bonus is awarded after registration. And the next bonus depends on the amount of your first deposit. Since it’s a 50% match, you can gain the max $200 bonus with a $400 deposit.

Use the 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier

Check the promotions tab daily to find new offers. For example, you can use the 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier up to five times a day. Make just two picks and spin the wheel to get a multiplier, which can be anywhere from 3X to 1,000X.

In addition to the NFL, this can be applied to NBA picks. We have the Kings vs. Pacers, Suns vs. Timberwolves and Spurs vs. Pelicans on Monday night. Find markets for points, rebounds, assists and three pointers. Users who make enough picks will qualify for the Ballers Club and receive exclusive bonuses.

Register through the links above to use the Betr promo code WTOP. Get a $10 instant bonus and 50% deposit match up to $200 for daily fantasy.