Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $210 Bonus for CFB Playoffs, NFL Week 16 Games

Betr Promo Code WTOP for NFL, CFP Saturday
|Betr Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|$10 Sign-Up Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200
|In-App Promos
|2-Pick Mystery Multiplier, Injury Protection, Discounts, Nukes, 12 Days of Pickmas, Ballers Club, Exclusive Giveaways, etc.
|Bonus Last Verified On
|December 20, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Daily Fantasy players will be able to enjoy a total of $210 in bonuses when redeeming both parts of this welcome offer:
- It starts with a $10 sign-up bonus, where all you need to do is create a new account to redeem this $10 bonus,
- The remaining $200 comes from a 50% deposit match. Make a deposit into your Betr account, and the app will match 50% of whatever you deposit in the form of bonus bets, with the max you are able to redeem being $200.
Add both of those steps together to get a $210 in bonuses to use on a loaded Saturday of football. Back (or fade) your favorite players on the gridiron today and into tonight on Betr, who has you covered with player prop markets across all sports between the NFL, NCAAF, NBA and more taking place Saturday.
How to Redeem the Betr Promo Code for a $210 Bonus
New customers can take these steps to lock-in one of the largest daily fantasy bonuses available. It only takes a few minutes to create an account.
- Click here to use the Betr promo code WTOP.
- Enter your date of birth, email address, full name, etc.
- Make a deposit with a debit card or another payment method.
The first $10 bonus will be added to your account after registration. And the following bonus depends on the amount of your deposit. Since it’s a 50% match, you can grab the max $200 bonus by making a $400 deposit.
Player Prop Markets for NFL, CFP Games Saturday on Betr
There are five high-level, primetime football games to check out on Saturday, with the day starting early with the three college football playoff games:
- Miami (FL) vs. Texas A&M, 12 p.m. ET
- Tulane vs. Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m. ET
- James Madison vs. Oregon, 7:30 p.m. ET
Then, we have two NFL games to check out in the evening:
- Eagles vs. Commanders, 5 p.m. ET
- Packers vs. Bears, 8:30 p.m. ET
Playing these games on Betr means you will be able to choose a player prop market of your choose, and then predict whether that selected player goes more than or less than that market on Saturday. Between the five games, here are some markets to check out:
- Carson Beck Passing Yards: 235.5
- Kewan Lacy Rushing Yards: 126.5
- Dante Moore Passing + Rushing Yards: 248.5
- Saquon Barkley Rushing Yards: 77.5
- A.J. Brown Receiving Yards: 64.5
- Colston Loveland Receiving Yards: 44.5
- Christian Watson Receiving Yards: 53.5