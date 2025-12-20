Live Radio
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for NFL Week 16 Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
Dive into the NFL Week 16 Sunday slate  BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first bet offer (in most states) or $150 in bonus bets with a winning wager (in select states). Place a cash wager on any NFL game Sunday, including Bucs-Panthers, Jaguars-Broncos, Steelers-Lions and Patriots-Ravens on SNF to redeem the best welcome offer located in your state.



Set up a new account with bonus code TOP150 in select states to qualify for a 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a win in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia. All other users in a valid BetMGM state will receive the $1,500 first bet offer, allowing you to back up a large wager on the app in the form of bonus bets, should that initial wager settle as a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500
New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet
In-App Promos for the NFL NFL Odds Boost, NFL First TD Second Chance, College Football Odds Boost, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On December 20, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

As mentioned earlier, there are two different offers on the table. Grab the $1,500 first bet in most states or lock in a $150 bonus in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia.

That said, you do not need to worry about choosing the correct offer, as BetMGM will automatically upload the correct offer into your account after you create a new account by using the location services on your device.

NFL First Touchdown Wagers for Week 16

Correctly calling your shot on a first touchdown scorer of a game is one of the most electric feelings an NFL bettor can have. Watching your selected player score the second touchdown instead? Frustrating.

Luckily, BetMGM has something for you by offering this first touchdown second chance promotion, which gives you bonus bets back in that exact scenario where your first touchdown selected player scores the second touchdown instead.

For the Sunday NFL games, here are some of the most likely players to score first:

  • Jahmyr Gibbs: +350
  • James Cook: +475
  • Derrick Henry: +500

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is a breeze. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

  • Use the links and bonus codes on this page that correspond with your location.
  • Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.
  • Using any of the preferred payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.
  • Place a $10 bet to get a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or start with a $1,500 first bet.
  • Any losses on the first bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

